Pakistan, China, Afghanistan join hands to expand CPEC and boost regional unity

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan have agreed to expand cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan. This decision was made during a high-level trilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting. The leaders emphasized that this cooperation would help promote regional security, economic growth, and long-term connectivity.

The three sides discussed ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, improve communication, and take practical steps to enhance trade, infrastructure, and development. They agreed that such initiatives are key to unlocking shared prosperity and regional progress for all three nations.

Moreover, the foreign ministers highlighted their united stance on fighting terrorism and promoting peace across the region. They reaffirmed their shared responsibility to support stability, development, and security as essential components of long-lasting cooperation.

As a follow-up, all three countries agreed to hold the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kabul. The date will be decided soon through mutual consultation. This upcoming meeting is expected to further strengthen regional collaboration and accelerate progress on joint development projects.

This agreement marks a major step forward in connecting South and Central Asia through economic partnerships. It also shows a strong commitment to regional peace and mutual progress through dialogue and infrastructure development.