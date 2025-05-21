Gen Asim Munir dedicates new achievement to nation

General Asim Munir on Tuesday thanked Allah Almighty for receiving the honour of field marshal.

“I dedicate this honour to the entire nation, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, especially the civil and military Shuhda [martyrs] and Ghaziyo,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

He also expressed gratitude to the president, prime minister and cabinet for reposing trust in him.

“This honour is the trust of the nation for which millions of Asims have sacrificed themselves,” the field marshal added.

The army chief added: “This is not an individual honour but an honour for the Pakistani Armed Forces and the entire nation.”

In their separate statements, President Zardari, PM Shehbaz, federal ministers, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, and services chiefs extended their congratulations to the army chief on his promotion to the rank of field marshal.

In a statement issued by the President House, President Zardari lauded Field Marshal Munir for his role in giving a strong response to unprovoked Indian aggression and thwarting the enemy’s malicious intentions.

He highlighted that Field Marshal Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces deserved appreciation for their effective response to Indian attacks. Under the leadership of the field marshal, the Pakistan Armed Forces crushed the enemy’s arrogance with an excellent strategic response to Indian aggression, the president remarked.

The entire nation, he said, acknowledged his contributions in protecting national security and sovereignty, and in the fight against terrorism.

Congratulating Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on the extension of his term, the president said that due to the successful military strategy of the air chief, Pakistan gave a crushing response to the enemy.

Under the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Sidhu, the PAF decisively defeated the Indian Air Force, the president added.

For his part, PM Shehbaz extended his heartfelt congratulations to the COAS on his promotion to the rank of field marshal.

During the ‘Battle of Truth’, the army chief foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs through his leadership and professional capabilities in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous, the prime minister added.

He highlighted that the field marshal had been blessed by Allah Almighty with exceptional qualities and his courage and wisdom played a key role in the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous.

“The army chief has been promoted to the rank of field marshal in recognition of his invaluable services in the defense of the homeland and for taking decisive steps to restore the balance of power in the region through Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous,” the premier remarked.

“I, along with the entire nation, take immense pride in army chief Syed Asim Munir, the brave warriors and martyrs of our armed forces under his command, and their families,” he added.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza extended his heartiest congratulations and felicitations to Field Marshal Munir, on his well-deserved promotion to the prestigious rank.

The CJCSC lauded the COAS’ exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and distinguished services to the nation especially during the recent successfully executed operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also congratulated General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. She said that General Asim Munir has rendered valuable services for the country and the nation.