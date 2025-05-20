Conquerors Book Spot in NWT20 Final, Stars and Challengers Clash for Second Spot

The Conquerors have confirmed their place in the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20), set to take place this Saturday, following a consistent run throughout the competition. The second finalist will be determined on Thursday when the in-form Stars take on the resurgent Challengers in the qualifier.

Despite a five-wicket defeat to the Stars on Tuesday at the Oval Academy Ground, the Conquerors’ dominant performance in the league stage secured them direct passage to the final.

Batting first, Conquerors posted 119/7 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Syeda Aroob Shah (46) and Najiha Alvi (43*). The Stars’ bowling attack was led by Anosha Nasir and Tuba Hassan, who claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Stars chased down the target with 2.3 overs to spare, finishing at 120/5. Huraina Sajjad anchored the innings with a composed 38, while Tuba Hassan chipped in with a valuable 26, earning her the Player of the Match award for her all-round efforts.

Meanwhile, over at the National Bank Stadium, Challengers delivered a commanding performance against the Strikers, registering a thumping 77-run win.

The Challengers set a challenging total of 168/7 after batting first, powered by a composed half-century from Sadaf Shamas (53) and a steady 39 from Yusra Amir.

The Strikers’ chase faltered early, with wickets tumbling regularly. Despite a resilient 34 from Eyman Fatima, they were bundled out for 91. Rabia Rani was the standout bowler with sensational figures of 3/1 in four overs, while Noreen Yaqoob supported with 3/39. Sadaf Shamas was named Player of the Match for her key role in setting up the win.

The stage is now set for a high-stakes clash between Stars and Challengers in Thursday’s qualifier. The winner will meet Conquerors in the championship match on Saturday, with the 2025 NWT20 title on the line.