PM seeks agro-industry policy for promotion of agriculture, forestry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a sustainable and long-term policy for agro-industrial development to promote agriculture and forestry, as well as help counter climate change.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on agricultural sector reforms, also instructed the formulation of a coordinated strategy to develop the agriculture sector in consultation with provinces and all relevant stakeholders.

He said that the government was developing the agriculture sector on modern lines to achieve self-sufficiency.

Emphasizing to utilize the vast potential of agriculture sector for rapid economic development, he said that Pakistan was rich with fertile land, capable agricultural experts, and hardworking farmers.

The prime minister directed the provision of agricultural loans to farmers on easy terms and focus on agricultural research to enhance production.

He also instructed the relevant department to present a National Agri-Innovation Plan for the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for accelerating ongoing reforms in the certification system for agricultural seeds and developing an effective action plan to promote high-quality seeds.

Calling the promotion of modern technology in the agricultural sector the government’s priority, he directed the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for the agriculture sector.

In the meeting, the proposals were presented by the working group formed for agricultural reforms.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Musadik Malik, besides senior government officials.

Separately, the federal government has established a high-level task-force to address worsening water scarcity and its impact on Pakistan’s critical Rabi and Kharif crops.

The body, co-chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, held its first meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to outline urgent measures.

The task-force discussed strategies including rainwater harvesting, reducing water wastage, and pilot programs for drought-hit farmers. International donor engagement was also highlighted as vital for long-term solutions.

“Our core objective is to develop practical, forward-looking measures to counter both current and future water shortages,” said Dr. Malik.

He stressed the need to monitor domestic and cross-border water flows, warning that regional uncertainties could disrupt supplies.

Ministers reviewed agricultural and household water demand, causes of recurring shortages, and annual availability fluctuations. The task-force was instructed to analyze 40 years of hydrological data to identify trends and guide policy.

“Understanding historical patterns is essential to mitigate risks,” noted Malik, emphasizing preparedness for potential cross-border flow disruptions.

Water scarcity poses a severe threat to Pakistan’s food security and economy, with agriculture accounting for 90% of freshwater use. The task-force’s findings could shape national water conservation and climate adaptation strategies.