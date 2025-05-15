No charges filed as UK discharges Hasan Nawaz from bankruptcy

The United Kingdom’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has officially concluded the bankruptcy proceedings of Hasan Nawaz Sharif, son of PML-N President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. According to government records, Hasan Nawaz’s bankruptcy was discharged on April 29, 2025, making him legally eligible to resume business activities and serve as a company director. The bankruptcy, which stemmed from a £10 million tax dispute, lasted one year and was part of a civil case. HMRC confirmed that Hasan Nawaz had not engaged in any unlawful activity and that he met all legal obligations throughout the process. Two months prior, Hasan had voluntarily declared bankruptcy after HMRC reissued a tax demand for the 2015-2016 period, which he contested as time-barred. He maintained that he had already paid applicable taxes and that the renewed claim was unjustified. UK government documents state that there were no signs of non-compliance, obstruction, or misconduct during the proceedings.