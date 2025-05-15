New US-backed group to begin aid deliveries in Gaza within weeks

A newly formed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, announced it will start delivering life-saving aid to Gaza before the end of May. Backed by the United States, the group includes U.S. military veterans, former aid coordinators, and security experts, and aims to provide relief to civilians suffering from severe food and medicine shortages.

According to the foundation’s executive director, Jake Wood, discussions with Israeli officials have led to an agreement allowing temporary use of existing aid systems inside Gaza. Meanwhile, the foundation plans to set up new distribution centers, as demanded by Israel. The group says it is in the final stages of collecting supplies that will provide 300 million meals during its first 90 days of operation.

However, international aid organizations and the United Nations have raised serious concerns. They argue that the U.S.-backed group may struggle to meet humanitarian standards and fear that bypassing traditional aid channels could undermine the neutrality and independence required for effective humanitarian work. Critics also warn that this move could complicate already strained efforts to deliver aid safely.

In response to these concerns, U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher emphasized the importance of existing systems. He stated, “We already have procedures in place to ensure aid reaches civilians and not militants. We simply need access.” Fletcher urged all parties to support the U.N.’s established operations instead of launching untested alternatives.

Despite skepticism, the foundation claims that Israel has agreed to increase access points for aid delivery throughout Gaza. These expanded efforts aim to reach vulnerable populations, including those too old, sick, or injured to travel. Still, questions remain over how the new group will fund operations and maintain humanitarian standards amid ongoing conflict.

As the situation in Gaza grows increasingly desperate, the world is watching closely. Whether this new foundation can deliver effective and impartial aid remains to be seen—but for millions in Gaza, the need is immediate and growing.