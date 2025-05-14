1965 war hero remembered: Azaan Sami shares rare PAF footage of grandfather

Pakistani singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan recently shared a historic video of his grandfather, Squadron Leader Arshad Sami Khan, a celebrated officer of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The black-and-white footage, originally from the 1965 war with India, shows Arshad and other pilots recalling how they shot down Indian fighter jets.

In the video, PAF officers describe intense air battles where they claimed to have downed up to ten Indian MiG aircraft. They rejected Indian claims of hitting Pakistani jets and said the enemy planes “dropped like small birds.” The video has gone viral across Pakistan, especially amid rising military tensions with India.

The footage resurfaced shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor, which included missile strikes on Pakistan. In response, Pakistan reportedly shot down six Indian aircraft, including advanced Rafale jets. The timing of the video post drew praise for its reminder of PAF’s strong legacy and current capabilities.

The video also sparked renewed interest in the Sami family’s military history. Arshad Sami Khan was a decorated war hero. However, his son, Adnan Sami — once a Pakistani national and now an Indian citizen — has drawn criticism for supporting India during the latest conflict. His recent tweet praising the Indian Army caused backlash online.

Social media users saw Azaan’s video as a tribute to his grandfather and Pakistan’s resilience. Many praised the younger Sami for honoring his roots despite his father’s controversial stance. The contrast between generations added emotional weight to the viral video.