Alhamra to host Pakistan’s grandest annual exhibition of artistic excellence

The Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra is set to unveil its most prestigious annual art exhibition, “A New Dawn,” on Friday at 4pm at the Allah Bux Art Gallery, the Mall.

This grand showcase of imagination and expression combines the creative brilliance of 178 artists across Pakistan, illuminating Alhamra’s deep commitment to nurturing the nation’s vibrant artistic landscape.

The respected educationist, social activist and CEO of Lahore Grammar School, Nighat Yawar Ali, will grace the occasion as the chief guest, adding to the cultural gravitas of the event.

This monumental exhibition, curated with immense dedication, is a testament to Alhamra’s two-decade-long legacy of celebrating visual arts without interruption. All arrangements for the showcase have been impeccably finalised.

In a heartfelt gesture to uplift emerging talent, the top five young artists of the Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition will each be awarded Rs 60,000, recognising their outstanding contributions to contemporary art. The award ceremony will be held at Alhamra Hall #3, where brilliance shall be acknowledged with reverence and pride.

The event will also launch an exclusive exhibition catalogue featuring a curated selection of artworks by participating artists-a print tribute to the country’s evolving aesthetic sensibilities.

With many artists and art enthusiasts expected to attend, “A New Dawn” promises to be an exhibition, but a cultural milestone – a luminous beginning for many and a celebration of artistic renaissance for all.