CDA announces merit-based recruitment to boost healthcare standards

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced merit-based recruitment for doctors at Capital Hospital, a move aimed at improving patient care and academic excellence.

CDA announces merit-based recruitment to enhance healthcare standards at Capital Hospital

The announcement was made by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during the concluding ceremony of the Second Obesity and Robotic Surgery Week on Tuesday.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that hiring on merit ensures high standards in healthcare services. “This achievement is not just a pride for CDA but a step toward guaranteeing quality patient care,” he said.

He credited the CDA administration, particularly Member Administration Talat Mahmood and his team, for the successful recruitment process.

The week-long medical event showcased advanced surgical techniques, including robotic and obesity surgeries, organized under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Muhammad Naeem Taj and his team.

Randhawa praised the hospital’s commitment to innovation and recognized the nursing staff for their vital role in the event’s success.

Member Administration Talat Mahmood and Member Engineering Nafasat Raza also attended the ceremony.