Pakistani celebrities faces vanish from bollywood posters on streaming platforms

Pakistani actors have quietly vanished from Bollywood poster art on music and streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music. Popular films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Raees have been affected. Originally, the Sanam Teri Kasam album featured both Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Now, only Rane remains on the cover. Similarly, Mahira Khan’s image was removed from the Zaalima soundtrack in Raees, leaving just Shah Rukh Khan.

The change comes without any public announcement or clear policy from platforms. However, it follows earlier trends of distancing from Pakistani talent after attacks in Pulwama and Pahalgam. Although music tracks are still available, the actors’ visuals have been removed. Producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam stated he wasn’t informed and simply said, “It’s their decision.” He added that government influence could be a reason.

Harshvardhan Rane earlier expressed he wouldn’t return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Mawra Hocane was cast again. Not long after, her image was taken off the album cover. In a similar case, Fawad Khan’s presence in promotional material for Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been reduced. His upcoming film Abir Gulaal is also facing trouble. Lead actress Vaani Kapoor removed related posts from Instagram. Reports say they were automatically deleted when the film’s team took down their collaborative uploads.

The sudden changes appear linked to political pressure and growing demands to block Pakistani talent in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently repeated its call for a full ban. Right-wing groups, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), also voiced support for such actions. While there’s no official policy yet, these actions hint at a deeper industry shift.

Streaming platforms and production houses have stayed silent. No one has explained the image removals. But the pattern shows a growing alignment with political views. As tensions rise, the future of cross-border collaborations remains uncertain.