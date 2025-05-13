Javed Akhtar reveals why bollywood stars avoid criticizing Indian government

Renowned Indian poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has opened up about why most Bollywood actors shy away from criticizing the Indian government. Speaking to News18, Akhtar said fear is the main reason behind their silence.

According to him, many actors worry that speaking out against the authorities could lead to personal or professional consequences. These may include tax investigations, loss of projects, or being blacklisted by influential figures in the industry.

However, Akhtar made it clear that he is not afraid to speak his mind. “I have nothing to hide. I’m not worried about tax evasion cases or any such pressure tactics,” he stated confidently.

He emphasized that his criticism is not limited to one political party. “I have always raised my voice against injustice, regardless of which party is in power,” he added.

Over the years, Javed Akhtar has been vocal about social and political issues, even when many in the film industry chose to stay silent. His latest remarks highlight the growing concern over freedom of expression in India’s entertainment world. This statement has once again stirred conversation about censorship, fear, and the responsibilities of celebrities in a democracy.