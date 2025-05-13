Pakistan’s strong response led to US-mediated ceasefire, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that Pakistan’s firm military response to Indian aggression prompted the United States to step in and help de-escalate tensions. Speaking to CNN, he said global powers took notice of Pakistan’s resilience, leading to urgent diplomatic efforts.

Dar shared that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally contacted him and confirmed that India was ready for a ceasefire. According to Dar, this shift only occurred after Pakistan demonstrated its readiness to defend itself through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. “The world intervened only after seeing how strongly Pakistan responded,” he said.

He also made it clear that Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire under the assurance that India would end its aggressive actions and not repeat its past mistakes. “Our consent was based on firm commitments—there is no room for further provocation,” Dar stated during the interview.

However, Dar warned that the ceasefire could face challenges if the long-standing water dispute between the two countries is not resolved. He emphasized that continued Indian inaction on water issues could be interpreted as “an act of war,” underlining the seriousness of the matter.

Confirming the ceasefire, US President Donald Trump posted on X (formerly Twitter) that both countries agreed to halt hostilities after a long night of US-mediated talks. Dar echoed this statement, saying the ceasefire was finalized at 4:30pm with crucial support from the international community.

Earlier, Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos in retaliation to Indian strikes, inflicting significant damage on Indian military assets. This decisive response, Dar said, played a key role in pushing for peace and forcing India to step back.