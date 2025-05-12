Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost ties across all sectors

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy reaffirmed their commitment on Monday to deepen the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields during a meeting held in Islamabad.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and agreed to strengthen collaboration in trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchanges. They praised the time-tested relationship between the two nations and pledged to expand it further through mutual efforts.

The meeting highlighted the shared values and historical bonds that connect Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Both leaders emphasized the importance of regular high-level contacts to foster closer economic and strategic cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction with ongoing projects and looked forward to new joint initiatives.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also held a telephone conversation with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf a day earlier. Attaf welcomed the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India and appreciated Islamabad’s consistent efforts for peace in the region.

Moreover, as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, both Pakistan and Algeria agreed to maintain close coordination at international forums. They discussed key regional and global challenges and committed to working together on matters of shared interest.

The recent diplomatic engagements reflect Pakistan’s active foreign policy approach and growing cooperation with key international partners. These efforts aim to promote peace, economic growth, and stronger global partnerships.