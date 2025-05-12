World has come to know Pakistan won’t compromise on its defence: CM

“We are grateful to Allah Almighty for destroying evil intentions of the enemy,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

She added, “Today is not just a day of gratitude but a day of pride, courage, and victory of national unity.” She highlighted, “Pakistan Army has proved itself as a brave, professional and talented institution.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Pakistan’s armed forces responded to Indian aggression not only with bullets, but with wisdom and courage.” She added, “Our Falcons have sent a message to the world that Pakistan’s defense is invincible.” She underscored, “World has come to know that Pakistan will not take a single step back in its defense.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I salute our brave soldiers who looked the enemy in the eye and told him that Pakistan is peaceful, not weak or coward.” She added, “Pakistan’s leadership is sincere, nation is united and armed forces are invincible.” She flagged, “Sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “We will empower youth with education, skills and technology.” She added, “We will create a Pakistan that no enemy will be able to imagine looking at with evil eyes.”

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, honored the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the mothers of Pakistan’s martyrs, calling them the silent pillars behind the nation’s strength and sovereignty.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the brave mothers of our martyrs, those silent warriors whose sons embraced martyrdom so that Pakistan could stand proud, sovereign, and free.”

The CM saluted the mothers of valiant soldiers who pray every night while their sons guard the nation’s borders.CM Maryam Nawaz expressed that no words could ever truly repay the debt owed to these mothers. “We are forever indebted to the mothers of our martyrs. Their love is the purest, their sacrifice the greatest, and their resilience is the soul of Pakistan.”

The CM said, “With eternal love, respect, and gratitude, we offer our heartfelt salute to the great mothers of our martyrs. Their courage continues to inspire the entire nation.”