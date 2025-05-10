G7 calls for immediate Pakistan-India dialogue amid rising tensions

As tensions escalate between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India, the Group of Seven (G7) major countries have called for immediate de-escalation and urged both nations to engage in direct dialogue to resolve the conflict peacefully. The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The latest hostilities began with Indian airstrikes and missile attacks on Pakistan, which have resulted in multiple casualties. Since the attacks, the two countries have been involved in daily clashes, heightening fears of a broader conflict. The G7 countries have expressed deep concern over the situation and strongly condemned the violence.

The United States, which has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts, has offered assistance to initiate “constructive talks” between Pakistan and India. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held multiple calls with officials from both countries, including Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

While the U.S. has positioned India as a key partner in balancing China’s growing influence, Pakistan remains an ally of the U.S., though the relationship has evolved since the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. has emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to avoid further conflicts between the two nations.

In a joint statement, the G7 foreign ministers condemned a recent militant attack in India-occupied Kashmir and called for both countries to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution. The long-standing Kashmir dispute continues to fuel tensions, with both Pakistan and India claiming the region in full but ruling it only in part.