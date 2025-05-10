Defense minister: Ready for next level If tensions with India escalate

In a recent statement, Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, warned that if tensions with India escalate, Pakistan is ready for the next level of response. He stated that Pakistan cannot rule out the possibility of further escalation, but reassured the public that the country would remain vigilant and prepared for all scenarios.

Khawaja Asif reiterated that despite calls for peace, it has continued its aggressive behavior. He stressed that Pakistan would not let its guard down and would be ready for any situation that might unfold. He also mentioned that if international powers intervene, Pakistan is prepared to handle that as well.

The Minister highlighted the grave consequences of a potential war between two nuclear powers, warning that such a conflict would not remain limited to the region. If nuclear weapons were to be used, the fallout would affect not only the combatants but also the global community. He stressed that Pakistan’s strong response is a direct result of India’s repeated provocations, ensuring that India understands that Pakistan will not tolerate further aggression.

According to Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s military response had already been effective, with multiple Indian airbases, including Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot, being destroyed. He confirmed that the only damage on Pakistani soil was at the Noor Khan Air Base, where a vehicle was hit, but no major harm occurred. He also stated that there had been no National Command Authority (NCA) meeting yet.

In addition to military strikes, Pakistan also launched cyber-attacks, disrupting India’s electric grid and satellite communications. Pakistani drones flew over Gujarat for several hours, and the Bhindranwale airfield was destroyed as part of Pakistan’s continuing response to India’s aggression. The situation remains tense as both nations brace for further developments.