IPL match relocated amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Sunday’s highly anticipated IPL clash between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been relocated from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad due to rising security concerns stemming from military tensions between India and Pakistan. Local media cited the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and Gujarat cricket authorities for confirmation.

The match, originally scheduled to be held at Dharamsala’s picturesque stadium, faced uncertainty after the closure of the city’s airport, prompted by recent hostilities in the region. Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, told the Press Trust of India that Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will now host the game.

Despite the relocation of Sunday’s fixture, Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the same Dharamsala venue will proceed as planned. Organizers have emphasized that other matches across the IPL schedule remain unaffected for now, though contingencies are being prepared amid ongoing unrest.

The sudden logistical changes come in the wake of Indian air strikes on Pakistani territory following accusations that Islamabad supported a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan has denied involvement and responded with retaliatory measures, including drone operations that have heightened regional alarm.

As military confrontations along the Line of Control (LoC) continue and several northern Indian airports remain closed, fears of a broader conflict are rising. The ongoing IPL tournament, a major national sporting event, now finds itself navigating the fallout of geopolitical tensions that have drawn global attention.