Anoushey Ashraf praises Shahrukh Khan, sparks confusion among Pakistanis

Anoushey Ashraf, a beloved Pakistani VJ and television host, is known for her outspoken personality and honest opinions.

Fresh off the viral buzz from her recent wedding, she’s once again in the spotlight-this time for her bold admiration of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK).

After SRK made his highly anticipated Met Gala debut, dressed in a stylish black suit adorned with jewels and his signature “K” to signify “King of Bollywood,” fans across South Asia celebrated the moment. Anoushey took to Instagram to share her excitement, calling Shah Rukh Khan her superstar and declaring that no one can take that title from her.

In her post, she emphasized that, “He’s always spread joy. Unlike many, I choose love over hate. I appreciate him and saying Pakistan Zindabaad doesn’t mean I can’t admire an artist from another country.”

While many fans applauded Anoushey for promoting peace and celebrating art beyond borders, others found her timing and words confusing given the current tense political climate between Pakistan and India. Here are some of the reactions from social media:

“Love the positivity. Art and politics should stay separate.” “Why praise Indian celebrities when our own stars get no attention?”

“Shah Rukh is a legend-she’s just appreciating talent, nothing wrong in that.”

“Her statement feels like a subtle dig at patriotic sentiment.”

Anoushey’s message highlights a growing debate in Pakistan about whether artists and celebrities can openly admire talents across the border without drawing backlash.