India is in a state of panic after Pakistan delivered a strong and immediate response to its unprovoked attack. Following heavy losses, India has rushed to contact leaders in the Arab world, requesting help in calming the situation. According to diplomatic sources, Indian officials reached out to rulers in the Gulf region, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE), urging them to play a role in reducing tensions with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the UAE has broken its silence and urged both India and Pakistan to avoid further conflict. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah emphasized that any escalation could harm both regional and global peace. He stressed the need for calm and encouraged both sides to resolve the issue through peaceful dialogue and mutual understanding. His statement highlights the growing international concern over the rapidly worsening situation.

Earlier, India launched 24 unprovoked attacks on six different locations in Pakistan using various weapons. According to the Director General of ISPR, the strikes were aimed at civilian areas and resulted in eight Pakistani deaths and 35 injuries. Two people are still reported missing. These attacks have been widely condemned for targeting innocent lives without any justification or warning.

In a powerful and immediate response, Pakistan’s military brought down five Indian fighter jets and destroyed a major Indian brigade headquarters. This strong retaliation sent a clear message that Pakistan would not tolerate aggression. The swift action demonstrated Pakistan’s readiness to defend its people and territory under all circumstances.

Following these developments, India began to seek international support to reduce the pressure. However, many see this as a clear sign of India’s desperation after facing unexpected losses. Pakistan’s military and diplomatic response has gained attention globally, with many countries urging restraint and peace between the two nuclear-armed nations.

As the situation remains tense, global powers are closely watching the region. The next few days are critical, and both countries will need to consider the wider impact of their actions. Dialogue and diplomacy now appear to be the only way forward to avoid further escalation and ensure stability in South Asia.