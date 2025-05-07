Senator Siddiqui reaffirms Pak-Türkiye brotherhood

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Tuesday highlighted the deep-rooted historical bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye, paying tribute to freedom fighter Abdul Rehman Peshawari for his heroic role in Türkiye’s War of Independence and describing him as a living symbol of the two nations’ unbreakable brotherhood.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 100th death anniversary of Abdul Rehman Peshawari – Pakistan’s revered hero of the Turkish War of Independence – Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, commended Türkiye for preserving the legacy of the freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in their independence struggle. PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui participated in commemorative events honoring Abdul Rehman Peshawari’s centenary on the special invitation of the Turkish government and Istanbul University.

The joint ceremony, organized by Istanbul University and Yunus Emre Institute, paid tribute to the Pakistani hero’s pivotal role in Türkiye’s independence movement. In his address, Senator Irfan Siddiqui thanked the organizers and praised the special ceremony held to mark the centenary of Abdul Rahman Peshawari, noting that even after a century, the Turkish nation still honors this courageous man who cherished both Pakistanis and Turks.

He noted that during his multiple visits to Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. On these occasions, he fondly recalled Abdul Rehman Peshawari, honoring his profound love and unwavering devotion to Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also commended Abdurrahman Peshawari for his active role in the struggle for Türkiye’s freedom. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, distinguished guests-including Prof. Dr. Khalil Toqar (Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam), Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai (Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University), Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk (Vice Rector of Istanbul University), Prof. Dr. Gulsoom Aq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Yousuf Junaid, and Vice Governor Hassan Gozin-highlighted the centuries-old bond between Pakistan and Turkey.

They paid tribute to Abdur Rehman Peshawari and other revered figures, acknowledging their sacrifices, unwavering struggle, and profound love for the Turkish people. The speakers honored Abdur Rahman Peshawari as an ideological icon-fearless, resolute, and unwavering in his convictions. They emphasized that his contributions remain etched in history, forever cherished by the Turkish people. His legacy, they noted, continues to inspire generations in the pursuit of freedom and independence.

Prior to the ceremony, a Pakistani delegation led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui held a meeting with the Deputy Governor of Istanbul and the Vice Rector of Istanbul University. Senator Siddiqui expressed profound gratitude to the Deputy Governor for Türkiye’s unwavering solidarity with Pakistan during times of challenge. He specifically acknowledged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s steadfast support during recent regional tensions, noting his clear affirmation of standing with Pakistan and endorsing its stance.

On behalf of the Pakistani government and its people, Senator Siddiqui extended sincere appreciation to President Erdogan and the Turkish government, conveying these sentiments through the Governor of Istanbul for their resolute backing of Pakistan.