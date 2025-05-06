Israel targets Yemen: Sana’a airport hit hard in air strikes

Israeli forces launched air strikes on Sana’a, Yemen’s capital city. They claim these attacks rendered the international airport completely unusable. This significant action marks a major escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Israeli military also struck other key locations within Sana’a. Targets included a cement factory and two power stations. These strikes aim to disrupt what Israel calls Houthi military operations and infrastructure.

Israel maintains that the Houthis were using Sana’a Airport to move weapons. They also claim the cement factory provided materials for tunnels and military construction. These strikes aim to stop the flow of military supplies to the Houthis.

Before the strikes, Israel had warned people to leave Sana’a Airport immediately. They shared a map marking the airport in red on social media. These warnings aimed to minimize civilian casualties before the planned military action.