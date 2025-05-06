Punjab government plans solar powered E-charging stations

The Punjab government has made a significant decision to install solar power systems for e-charging stations across the province. This move supports their broader efforts in developing sustainable mass transit solutions. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a special session where officials provided a detailed briefing on these important projects.

During the meeting, officials presented the feasibility study report for the Yellow Line Mass Transit System. They also shared specific details about the environmentally friendly e-taxi project. The government aims to promote greener transportation options for the public.

The session saw the approval of the financial model for the e-taxi initiative. As a result, the government agreed to launch a pilot project that will include 1,100 e-taxis. Furthermore, they decided to install solar power systems specifically for the e-charging stations needed for these vehicles.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz requested a report on additional routes for the mass transit system in Gujranwala. She instructed that officials determine these routes based on public convenience. Additionally, she directed that work on the Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura Yellow Line project should begin soon.