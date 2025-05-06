Israel strikes Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria in one day, dozens killed

Israel launched a wave of coordinated attacks on May 5, targeting Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria. In Gaza, airstrikes killed at least 54 Palestinians, with hospitals warning they may shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel and medical supplies. The death toll in Gaza since October 2023 now exceeds 52,000.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced plans to expand ground operations in Gaza and relocate parts of the population. Meanwhile, in Yemen, Israel bombed areas in Hodeidah after a Houthi missile targeted Tel Aviv. One person was killed and 35 injured, according to local health officials.

The Israeli military said the attacks targeted Houthi weapons and infrastructure. Strikes in Lebanon and Syria reportedly focused on Hezbollah-linked positions. Israel’s security cabinet also approved a broader military push inside Gaza.

UN officials criticized Western media for downplaying Israel’s actions. At the same time, U.S. envoy Steve Wietkoff reaffirmed American support for Israel, while pushing for future peace efforts and regional cooperation.

In the West Bank, Jewish settlers destroyed Palestinian olive trees, adding to local tensions. Similar attacks have happened before, often under Israeli military protection. The violence continues to draw concern from global human rights groups.