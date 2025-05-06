“‘My voice was blocked’: Opposition leader protests speech censorship in parliament

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan has formally written to the National Assembly Speaker, accusing the NA Media and Photography Wing of censoring his speech in violation of explicit assurances. He claimed his remarks were deliberately blocked during a session that was meant to be broadcast live, undermining parliamentary transparency and debate.

Khan stated that he was promised uninterrupted coverage of his speech — both through the official Parliament TV and national media — but instead, the broadcast was halted and media access to the speech was denied without justification. He pointed out that no part of his address had been ordered expunged, yet he was still effectively silenced.

Naming key parliamentary media officials, the opposition leader accused them of deliberately violating the speaker’s orders. He described their actions as a “serious breach of privilege” and an attack on the institutional integrity of parliament.

Khan invoked Article 66 of the Constitution, which guarantees members’ freedom of speech in parliament without legal repercussions, stressing that this fundamental right had been infringed upon. He emphasized that all members, regardless of party affiliation, should have equal access to public discourse.

This is not the first time Omar Ayub has raised such concerns. He recalled a similar incident in March 2024 when his speech was censored while the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks were aired live without disruption, pointing to a troubling double standard in parliamentary proceedings.