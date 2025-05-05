Pakistan successfully tests Al-Fatah missile with advanced navigation

Pakistan successfully tested the Al-Fatah missile during the “X Indus” military exercise. The missile has a range of 120 kilometers and uses a modern navigation system. ISPR confirmed the launch aimed to check readiness and technical ability. Army officers, scientists, and engineers closely observed the event.

Top military leaders praised the team for the successful test. The Chairman Joint Chiefs and Army Chief sent their congratulations. ISPR stated that the army is fully ready to respond to any threat. The missile shows strong defense skills and technical progress.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the engineers and scientists. They appreciated their role in strengthening national defense. The Prime Minister called the launch proof that Pakistan’s security is in capable hands. He also praised the army’s professionalism and preparedness.

This test comes just two days after another successful missile launch. Pakistan had earlier tested the 450-kilometer range missile. Both tests show steady progress in defense technology and national security.