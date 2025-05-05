Pakistan-China industrial entrepreneur bridge established

In a landmark move to strengthen industrial and business ties between Pakistan and China, Precise Development (Hong Kong) Limited, China and The University of Lahore (UOL) have jointly established “Pakistan-China Industrial Entrepreneur Bridge”.

This Center of Excellence will serve as a crucial gateway for industry and business communities in both nations, fostering collaboration and economic growth, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

Through this initiative, Pakistani industries will gain direct access to key Chinese trade bodies, including: All China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), Chamber of Commerce for High Technology and Equipment Industry, New Energy Operations Committee of the China, Electricity Equipment Management Association and China Jinhua (Yiwu) Wenzhou General Chamber of Commerce.

The newly established center will facilitate partnerships between enterprises and institutions from both countries in vital sectors, including New and Renewable Energy, Agriculture and Agri-Tech, Mineral and Natural Resources, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Technical and Vocational Education, Digital Economy, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Industries and Human Resource Development.

The agreement was formally signed by David Chu, CEO of Precise Development (Hongkong) Limited, China, and Awais Raoof, Chairman of the Board of Governors at The University of Lahore.

Speaking to Gwadar Pro, Khalid Taimur Akram, Director (Eurasian Region) of Precise Development emphasized that the newly established Pakistan-China Industrial Entrepreneur Bridge represents a major leap forward in bilateral relations.

He stated that the initiative will strengthen industrial cooperation, create new trade and investment opportunities, and serve as a catalyst for innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable development in both countries.

Akram also revealed that earlier this week, the Hong Kong-based asset management firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Makramah Limited to streamline Chinese investments in Pakistan.

This agreement is set to provide seamless financial solutions for businesses from both nations, further boosting economic collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

A high-level delegation comprising senior executives from over a dozen Chinese companies arrived in Islamabad from April 28 to May 4 to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan. The delegation is engaging top Pakistani government officials to discuss potential partnerships and business ventures across multiple sectors. The visiting companies specialize in diverse industries, including high-tech manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics, aviation, satellite communications, smart technologies, and mining.