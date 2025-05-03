National women’s t20 returns: Karachi set to host exciting cricket action

The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2025 will kick off in Karachi on May 7, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Matches will be played at two venues — the National Stadium and the HPC Oval Ground. Five teams will compete in this edition: Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers.

Each team will play eight matches under a double-league format, with a total of 22 matches scheduled over 18 days. The top three teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. The second and third-ranked teams will face off on May 22, and the winner will meet the top-ranked team in the final on May 24 at the National Stadium.

A total of 80 cricketers will take part in the tournament, with team squads trimmed from 19 to 16 after a pre-tournament camp. Captains include national stars like Fatima Sana (Conquerors), Gull Feroza (Strikers), Muneeba Ali (Invincibles), Rameen Shamim (Challengers), and Sidra Amin (Stars). These players were also part of Pakistan’s unbeaten run at the Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

To further support women’s cricket, the PCB will live-stream the qualifier and final matches on its official YouTube channel. All games will start at 3pm PKT. The tournament also carries a prize pool of over Rs3 million, with the winning team earning Rs1.5 million and runners-up getting Rs1 million.