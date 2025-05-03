iPhone 17 pro leak reveals sharper cameras, new design, and slim ‘air’ model

Apple is planning big changes for the iPhone 17 lineup, as leaks suggest major upgrades in camera and design. All four models may get a new 24MP front camera, which is twice as powerful as the current 12MP one. This means users can expect clearer selfies, better photos in low light, and more detailed shots.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to include three 48MP rear cameras. These include a Fusion main lens, Ultra Wide, and a new Tetraprism Telephoto lens for zooming. They may also support 8K video and dual recording. There are rumors about a mechanical aperture, which would let users control light and focus like professional cameras.

Apple might also change the phone’s design by removing the square camera bump. Instead, it could use a horizontal bar to hold the lenses, flash, and sensors. This new layout is expected on all models, though only the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single 48MP lens. At just 5.5mm, it will be the thinnest and lack extra lenses.

The regular iPhone 17 will likely keep its dual-lens vertical setup, like the iPhone 16. While the front camera is getting a clear upgrade, there’s no official word yet about rear sensor changes. However, these leaks hint that Apple wants to impress users with better cameras and a fresh design in 2025.