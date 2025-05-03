SRH missing ‘complete performances’ this season, admits Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread in IPL 2025, and fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat believes the team’s downfall lies in a lack of “complete performances” across matches. Despite strong preparation and planning, Unadkat said SRH hasn’t been able to deliver in all departments at once—be it batting, bowling, or fielding.

Speaking after SRH’s 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Unadkat reflected on how the team hasn’t clicked as a unit. “When we bowl well, we may drop catches. When we field well, our bowling lets us down,” he said. He pointed out that the team started well with the bat but lost momentum midway, failing to maintain pressure against a top side like GT.

Captain Pat Cummins echoed the concerns, admitting their poor powerplay bowling and missed chances allowed GT to post a total that proved too much to chase. “Maybe 20-30 runs too many,” he said, adding that holding on to catches could’ve changed the equation.

Unadkat also criticized SRH’s inconsistent bowling combinations. He emphasized the need for 3-4 bowlers to perform together in every match to succeed in the IPL. “It’s not the effort or planning, but our execution that’s been off. We haven’t been the best, and we have to own that,” he concluded.