Pakistan successfully tests Abdali missile with 450 km range

Pakistan has successfully tested the Abdali missile system during the “X-Indus” military exercise. The missile has a range of 450 kilometers. It is a surface-to-surface weapon that can strike targets with high accuracy. The army confirmed that the test aimed to check operational readiness and advanced navigation systems.

Top military leaders and scientists witnessed the launch. Commander of the Army Strategic Forces and senior officials were present at the test site. President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the engineers and soldiers. They expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, tensions with India continue to rise after the April 22 Pahalgam attack. India blamed Pakistan without any evidence and took harsh steps. It suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and cut down Pakistan’s diplomatic staff. Pakistan responded by limiting Indian diplomats and warning against water threats.

Global leaders, including the UN and the U.S., urged both countries to reduce tensions. However, India remains aggressive. Pakistan called for a neutral investigation and raised the issue at the UN. As both nations are nuclear powers, the situation has caused global concern.