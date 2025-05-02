Pakistani filmmaker Mo Naqvi earns emmy nomination for Netflix docuseries

Pakistani filmmaker Mo Naqvi has received an Emmy nomination for his work on the Netflix docuseries Turning Point: The Bomb & The Cold War. Naqvi is nominated in the category of Outstanding Historical Documentary, marking his fourth Emmy nomination.

The nine-part series, directed by Brian Knappenberger, explores the Cold War’s lasting impact on global crises today. It features interviews with notable figures like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The series gained massive popularity, reaching #3 in the Netflix Originals chart.

Naqvi, who made history in 2023 as the first Pakistani nominated for a Primetime Emmy, sees his role as more than a filmmaker. He aims to be a “space-maker,” creating opportunities for more Pakistani voices in global media. He also hopes his work will inspire emerging storytellers from Pakistan.

In addition to his Emmy nomination, Naqvi was recently named a 2025 Concordia Fellow, recognizing his contributions to documentary filmmaking. He hopes his success will help shift global narratives and create space for new voices from Pakistan.