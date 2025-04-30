Pakistan braces for record-breaking 50°C heat this week

Pakistan is facing extreme heat this week, with temperatures possibly hitting 50°C in parts of Sindh and central regions. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued warnings and urged the public to stay safe during this dangerous heatwave. Last weekend already saw temperatures as high as 47.7°C in many areas.

Experts blame a large heat dome, stretching from the Middle East to South Asia, for the rising temperatures. This dome traps hot air, creating a “lid” effect and making cooling nearly impossible. The European weather model predicts even higher temperatures by midweek, possibly breaking the 2018 April record set in Nawabshah.

Not only Pakistan but more than 20 countries in the region are feeling the effects. Nations like India, Iran, and the UAE are also seeing temperatures above 43°C. In Iraq, April has already set new records, and Turkmenistan has reported one of the hottest months globally this year.

Climate scientists link this extreme weather to global warming. Despite the start of a typically cooler La Niña cycle, global temperatures remain unusually high. Experts warn that without serious efforts to cut emissions, such deadly heatwaves will keep getting worse and more common.