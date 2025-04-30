PAF intercepts indian rafale jets over IIOJK in midnight alert

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) forced four Indian Rafale fighter jets to retreat during a high-alert patrol over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). According to security sources, the Indian jets were operating within Indian airspace on the night of April 29-30 when PAF swiftly detected their presence and responded. PTV News reported that the jets panicked and retreated after PAF’s timely action.

This air standoff comes amid growing tension between the two nuclear neighbours. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned that India may launch a military strike within 24 to 36 hours, using the recent Pahalgam attack as a pretext. He stated that any aggression would be met with a decisive response and blamed India for worsening regional peace.

The strain intensified after a deadly attack in IIOJK left 26 tourists dead and 17 injured. India blamed Pakistan for the incident, calling it “cross-border terrorism.” However, Islamabad strongly denied involvement and warned against false flag operations. It also accused India of exploiting the tragedy to justify military aggression.

Meanwhile, Pakistan shot down an Indian quadcopter near the Line of Control in Bhimber’s Manawar Sector. The drone was reportedly conducting surveillance. The Pakistan Army acted swiftly and claimed the move was part of India’s ongoing provocations. Authorities have called for regional calm but remain on high alert.