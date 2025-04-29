Economic Ties with China

As Pakistan faces a challenging economic situation marked by persistent balance of payments pressures, rising debt obligations, and geopolitical uncertainties, the country is actively exploring new financial strategies to stabilize its economy and diversify funding sources. Two major initiatives currently underway are the expansion of its currency swap line with China and the issuance of its first Panda bonds in China’s domestic bond market.

These measures, if executed prudently, could significantly enhance Pakistan’s short-term liquidity, strengthen its financial autonomy, and deepen economic ties with one of its most critical partners-China. However, they also present a new set of strategic and financial risks that must be managed carefully to avoid long-term vulnerabilities.

In a significant move, Pakistan has formally requested an additional 10 billion yuan (approximately USD 1.4 billion) from China, seeking to augment its existing swap arrangement from 30 billion yuan to 40 billion yuan. This facility allows Pakistan to access Chinese currency, which can be used to settle bilateral trade and service external obligations without the need for U.S. dollars.

The currency swap line serves multiple strategic purposes. Firstly, it provides Pakistan with immediate liquidity support. With foreign exchange reserves hovering precariously low-recorded at just over USD 8 billion in April 2025, sufficient to cover only about 1.5 months of imports-access to a larger yuan facility offers crucial breathing room to manage payments and stabilize the rupee against mounting external pressures.

Secondly, transacting in yuan offers Pakistan a shield against dollar volatility and potential sanctions risks, a growing concern in today’s increasingly polarized global financial system. By reducing reliance on the greenback, Pakistan enhances its monetary flexibility at a time when many emerging economies are seeking similar diversification strategies.

Thirdly, expanding the swap line also signals a further strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China. Already partners through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the two countries’ deepening financial cooperation could spur additional Chinese investments in sectors ranging from infrastructure to energy and technology.

Pakistan’s decision to expand its financial relationship with China through an enhanced swap line and Panda bond issuance represents a strategic pivot.

However, this strategic shift also carries significant risks. Over-reliance on Chinese financial instruments may reduce Pakistan’s bargaining power in future negotiations, potentially constraining its economic sovereignty. Furthermore, agreements of this nature often lack the transparency and conditional accountability associated with Western financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, potentially exposing Pakistan to unfavorable terms that remain hidden from public scrutiny.

Geopolitically, deeper entanglement with China may further complicate Pakistan’s already delicate relationships with Western powers, risking diplomatic frictions and potentially reducing access to critical financial aid or trade concessions from other important partners.

Simultaneously, Pakistan is preparing to issue its first-ever Panda bond-a yuan-denominated bond offered in China’s domestic capital market. The country aims to raise approximately USD 200 to 300 million through this issuance, marking a historic step towards diversifying its sources of external financing.

The Panda bond initiative offers several important advantages. Issuing debt in yuan allows Pakistan to tap into one of the world’s largest pools of liquidity, providing an alternative to more traditional (and currently costlier) funding avenues such as Eurobonds and Sukuk. With China’s domestic interest rates considerably lower than those in Western markets, Pakistan could also enjoy reduced borrowing costs, easing its interest burden in the coming years.

Moreover, the successful issuance of Panda bonds would enhance Pakistan’s visibility among Chinese institutional investors, potentially attracting future investments across other asset classes and economic sectors. It would also serve as an important signal of Pakistan’s commitment to financial innovation and its willingness to embrace broader capital market integration.

Nevertheless, risks abound here as well. Repaying debt denominated in yuan introduces a new form of currency risk: should the Pakistani rupee depreciate further against the yuan, debt servicing costs could rise sharply, straining already tight fiscal budgets. As a new entrant to the Chinese market, Pakistan may also face challenges in building investor confidence, potentially resulting in higher yields to compensate for perceived risks.

Regulatory hurdles, disclosure requirements, and credit rating assessments required for Panda bond issuance could also pose delays and complications. Navigating China’s complex regulatory environment will require meticulous preparation and active engagement with both Chinese regulators and potential investors.

The stakes are significant. Pakistan’s external debt stands at approximately USD 131 billion as of early 2025, with around USD 25 billion in repayments due over the next two years. The expansion of the currency swap line by 10 billion yuan would, at current exchange rates, provide an immediate boost equivalent to about USD 1.4 billion-almost 17% of the country’s current reserves.

The planned Panda bond issuance, although smaller in absolute terms, could act as a catalyst for broader financial integration with Chinese markets, opening up avenues for future funding that are less beholden to Western credit cycles or IMF-imposed austerity frameworks.

Moreover, China’s potential willingness to roll over existing loans or extend new lines of credit through alternative vehicles could complement these initiatives, offering Pakistan a much-needed cushion as it implements broader structural reforms. If managed wisely, these financial maneuvers could generate substantial positive outcomes for Pakistan’s economy in the long run.

The immediate liquidity injections from the swap line and bond proceeds would help stabilize the rupee, maintain critical imports, and support monetary policy credibility.

Reducing dependence on Western funding sources would insulate Pakistan against global financial volatility and geopolitical risks tied to the dollar-centric financial system. Enhanced exposure to Chinese capital markets could drive future foreign direct investment (FDI), especially under CPEC’s evolving Phase-II framework focused on industrial cooperation. Deeper financial integration with China may lead to preferential access to Chinese markets, infrastructure funding, and technology transfers. However, Pakistan must be wary of certain pitfalls.

Continued accumulation of external debt, even in yuan, must be matched by economic growth and export competitiveness to avoid future repayment crises.

An unbalanced financial reliance on China could leave Pakistan vulnerable to shifts in Chinese policy priorities or economic slowdown risks.

Pakistan must maintain its ability to balance relations with multiple global players, avoiding being caught in a potential “new Cold War” dynamic between China and the West.

Pakistan’s decision to expand its financial relationship with China through an enhanced swap line and Panda bond issuance represents a strategic pivot aimed at achieving short-term economic stabilization and long-term diversification. While the benefits are tangible and immediate, the associated risks underscore the need for careful management, transparency, and a coherent broader economic reform strategy. If navigated wisely, these initiatives could mark the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s financial diplomacy-one where resilience, diversification, and strategic balancing redefine the country’s economic future in an increasingly multipolar world.

The writer, a chartered accountant and certified business analyst, is serving as a CEO for Model Bazaars.