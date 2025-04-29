Court discharges ex-PM Raja Pervaiz in 3 rental power cases

An accountability court in Islamabad has discharged former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in three major references filed under the controversial Rental Power Projects (RPPs) cases. 17 accused including a former WAPDA chairman, Tariq Hameed have also been exonerated.

According to details, NAB Court No 2 Judge Muhammad Ali Warriach announced judgements in three significant RPP-related references on Tuesday.

In the Turkish ship-mounted power plant (Karkey) case, Raja Pervez Ashraf and 10 other accused were discharged. The Karkey reference had alleged corruption worth Rs22 billion. The Turkish company, Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim, had once filed a claim of Rs200 billion in damages against Pakistan, which was later withdrawn following government-level intervention.

In the second case the Bhekhi Power Project reference related to the Sheikhupura-based project six accused, including the former WAPDA chairman, were discharged. The Bhekhi project had been valued at approximately Rs 96 billion.

In the third reference, related to the Sharaqpur Power Project, the court similarly discharged the accused. All three references had been filed by NAB under the umbrella of the Rental Power Projects corruption scandal.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 29, 2024, a petition had been submitted by Raja Pervez Ashraf’s counsel in Islamabad’s accountability court, seeking acquittal under the amended NAB law.

The hearing had been conducted by Judge Abida Sajjad, where lawyer Arshad Tabraiz argued that the allegations in the current case were similar to those in two other RPP cases in which some accused had already been acquitted.

Earlier in September 2022, Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali had sent six rental power project references – including Reshma, Gulf, Samundari, Ratu Dero, and Satyana – back to NAB, stating that amendments to NAB laws prevented the continuation of their trials.