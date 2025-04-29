Zoya has a piece of advice for aspiring actors

Showbiz starlet Zoya Nasir shared a critical and practical piece of advice for all the young fans who aspire to enter the industry. In her recent conversation with a YouTube channel, actor Zoya Nasir, who, despite being the daughter of a prominent writer, Nasir Adeeb, made her acting debut only after completing her Cosmetology education from New York and establishing a successful business, suggested all the up-and-coming actors to never be dependent on this career option. “You must try; there is no harm in trying. I’m really happy that I gave it a shot,” she said. “But I would advise everyone not to have it as your only source of income. You have to have a separate source of income.””Because, if not, you will become too dependent on it, and will end up doing roles or things that you don’t want to do. But if you’re financially stable from another stream, you will have an option to take up projects and roles of your choice,” she explained. The ‘Noor Jahan’ star furthered, “Also, this is a very unstable and unpredictable kind of industry.”