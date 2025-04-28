Krunal Pandya credits Kohli’s energy for match-winning performance

Krunal Pandya credited Virat Kohli’s energy and support for helping him play a match-winning knock during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s recent victory. The pair added 119 runs for the fourth wicket, with Krunal contributing over 60% of the total. He struggled early on but found momentum thanks to Kohli’s encouragement and belief.

Krunal admitted he was shaken after being hit on the helmet but chose not to give up. He emphasized that mental strength and belief are as important as skill in cricket. Once settled, he played freely and hit five boundaries and four sixes to turn the match in RCB’s favor.

Kohli, now the Orange Cap holder, praised Krunal for stepping up with the bat. He said their communication at the crease helped maintain control of the chase. Kohli added that RCB’s success this season comes from different players contributing in key moments and building partnerships under pressure.

Kohli also discussed his approach to chasing targets. He said reading the game, rotating strike, and building partnerships are key to staying ahead. He pointed out that this season’s pitches demand a more thoughtful batting style, and going deep into the innings has become crucial for T20 success.