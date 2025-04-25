Chief justice Aalia Neelum orders better facilities for litigants in Punjab courts

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has directed all district courts in Punjab to ensure proper facilities for litigants. She emphasized that no person should be seen sitting on the ground while waiting for court proceedings.

With the summer heat rising, she ordered special arrangements like benches, clean drinking water, and more fans in courtrooms. These steps aim to ease the discomfort of people coming from far-off areas.

Justice Neelum has sent official instructions to all sessions judges across Punjab, demanding swift action. She stressed that providing comfort to litigants is a top priority.

Moreover, she asked session judges to submit immediate reports on the implementation of these measures, ensuring quick improvements in court environments.