Pakistan closes airspace to India, disrupting flights and causing delays

Pakistan’s decision to close its airspace to India has caused widespread disruption for Indian airlines. Many flights experienced significant delays and cancellations. The closure is a direct response to rising tensions between the two countries.

One of the most affected flights was the Indian Vice President’s special plane, which had to take a longer route. This caused a delay of about 90 minutes. Other international flights from cities like New York, London, and Toronto to Delhi also faced delays of up to two hours.

In addition to delays, several flights were rerouted to different airports. For instance, flights from Shahrjah, Amsterdam, and Paris were forced to land in places like Ahmedabad and Abu Dhabi for refueling. This added more complications to already disrupted schedules.

Furthermore, two flights to Almaty and Tashkent were canceled, and a flight from Dubai to Amritsar was delayed by two and a half hours. These disruptions highlight the impact of the airspace closure on international travel.