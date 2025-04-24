Situationer

Terrorism is a condemnable irrespective of the geographical, racial and religious discriminations. Ironically, this rule cannot be applied conveniently when something happens in India. Count has bleak past of stage managed terrorist attacks. Loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam must be condemned. Terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir merits more than usual deliberation amid disputed status of territory.

Accusations against Pakistan began to flow rapidly before the bodies had barely been counted in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. As per initial count reported by Indian media and digital platforms, more than twenty tourists lost their lives in a remote Kashmiri meadow to which Indian officials swiftly described as a terrorist attack. Within hours, the prime minister condemned it from abroad, the home minister boarded a flight to Srinagar, and television anchors began pointing fingers towards none other than Pakistan. Why Pakistan? That too without any evidence and thorough scan of the incidence site!

A RAW affiliated extremist account “Baba Banaras” posted accusatory tweet against Pakistan even before the attack was reported anywhere. This seems clear that India is more concerned about blaming Pakistan instead of tackling the terrorism. Pahalgam, tragedy is precisely a replay of “Chittisinghpura Sikh Massacre”. Episode was orchestrated alongside the visit of then US President Clinton.

This time, history has been repeated during the visit of US Vice President. Nature of the false flag is same! Soil of occupied Jammu Kashmir is soaked with blood. Fingers are being pointed towards Pakistan. In this age, swift flow of narratives can be easily exploited with cleverly fabricated disinformation. India has a mastery in this art. Flash back to EU Dinsinfo Lab revelations! Senior security officials in Pakistan noted the sequence of events with a sense of weary predictability. To them, the response echoed a familiar pattern; rapid blame, a media storm, and well pointed Pakistan bashing. “There is a pattern now. “An attack, an emotional framing, and the same accusation, before any investigation begins! Such suspicions prevailed in Pakistan since long. However, officials now express it with growing clarity. The attack in Pahalgam fits a recurring model what they view as incidents that serve a broader spoiling strategy adopted by New Delhi. Setting for false flag operation was striking: a tranquil tourist spot in a pine-ringed valley. The timing also stood out! Modi was in KSA, promoting India to investors and reinforcing Meanwhile, personal global standing. Islamabad believes, the situation in IIOJK remains tense and unresolved. Still, Pakistani officials maintain the broader trend is worth examining. In 2019, the Pulwama bombing preceded airstrikes across the Line of Control and a sweeping BJP election victory. Since then, despite claims of normalcy, Occupied Kashmir remains under heavy security, with political activity tightly constrained. It is obvious that India has failed to stabilize the valley, therefore false flag operation was launched to shape the suitable optics. This is a perception battle and incidents of violence, whether spontaneous or instrumentalized, are feeding larger narrative arc. Indian media have cited a prior intelligence alert, but the specifics remain vague. That, too, substantiate the suspicions of Islamabad!

According to Pakistani officials; the speed with which a narrative coalesced in India raises questions. Understandably, it’s not just about what happened rather it is about who gains from the story fabricated by Indian side. Experts believe that tragic episode is likely to be used as justification for tightening controls in occupied territory and for further suppressing the dissent. Simply put, massacre is going to be used as a cover or justification for state sponsored suppression. The lives lost are real. The mourning is genuine. But Pakistani officials say the framing deserves careful analysis amid a very bleak track record of BJP on overplaying false flag rhetoric. Pakistani officials have promptly cautioned Indian side against any ill-conceived misadventure or escalation with clear worded warning that Pakistan would respond firmly to any provocative move. This polite phrase reflects the firmness of message delivered by a senior official “Any attempt to externalize internal instability, will be met with resolve.” Chittisinghpura, Pulwama, Balakot and now Pahalgam! Bloody tales of false flag operations are evidence of Indian mischievous anti-Pakistan narrativization. Pahalgam false flag further exposed the unrest in IIOJK, spoiler role of BJP regime, disinformation networks of Indian deep state and above all the ugly face of Modi led Indian state.