Fazlur Rehman announces ‘million marches’ to support Gaza

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced a “Million March” in Lahore on April 27 to show solidarity with Gaza. He said the protest will represent the voice of the Muslim world and follow a similar rally earlier held in Karachi.

Fazl also revealed plans for more marches, including one in Peshawar on May 11 to honour Gaza’s martyrs, and another later in Quetta. He strongly condemned Israel, calling it an “illegal and occupying state,” and criticized global silence on the Gaza conflict.

He urged Pakistanis, especially businessmen, to support Palestinians financially. He questioned why civilians are being bombed if Israel claims self-defence, calling for action against what he described as war crimes.

Fazl also voiced concern over rising insecurity in KP, Sindh, and Balochistan. He claimed militants roam freely while the government fails to protect citizens. Additionally, he rejected the results of the 2018 and 2024 elections, calling them rigged.