Canal dispute: Crucial meeting set between PM and Sindh chief minister

The federal government has reached out to the Sindh government over the ongoing canal projects dispute. As a result, a key meeting has been scheduled between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss the matter in detail.

According to sources from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Sindh government has received a message indicating that the meeting could take place today or tomorrow. During the discussion, the Sindh leadership is expected to present its full stance on controversial canal projects and related developments.

The PPP sources added that the party will raise concerns over ongoing protests in Sindh, the resolution passed in the Sindh Assembly, and specific objections to the Chashma Right Bank Canal (Lift cum Gravity) project. They intend to highlight the province’s reservations regarding the perceived lack of consultation.

This meeting is being seen as a politically significant step, with potential implications for inter-provincial relations and water distribution issues. Both sides appear committed to resolving the conflict through dialogue and mutual understanding.