Policeman killed while protecting polio vaccination team in South Waziristan

A Pakistani policeman was killed in South Waziristan while guarding a polio vaccination team. The constable was on duty for the ongoing anti-polio campaign when the attack occurred. Authorities reported that the incident involved an exchange of fire with militants.

During the attack, police killed one terrorist. The militant was armed with a rocket launcher and a machine gun. Authorities recovered a national identity card, three ATM cards, and a smartphone from the terrorist. Additionally, two motorcycles were found at the scene.

This attack highlights the dangers faced by vaccination teams in Pakistan. They often fall victim to militant groups, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Reports indicate a rise in violence since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently launched another nationwide anti-polio campaign, running from April 21 to April 27. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only countries where polio is still endemic. Despite the risks, health workers continue their vital mission to vaccinate children against this preventable disease.