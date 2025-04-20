Stay cool with these eight traditional summer drinks

As summer heats up, staying hydrated is key to staying healthy. Experts suggest enjoying traditional drinks along with water to avoid dehydration.

Popular choices include sattu sharbat made from roasted gram flour, and coconut water known for its natural electrolytes. Sugarcane juice and lassi also offer instant refreshment and energy.

Other healthy options are barley water for digestion and nimbu paani, a spicy lemon drink. Watermelon juice helps cool the body, while imli dhania sharbat adds a tangy twist with vitamin C.

Nutritionists advise mixing these drinks into your daily routine. They help fight fatigue, cool the body, and keep you hydrated all summer.