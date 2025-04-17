Feroze and Ayeza return in ‘Humraaz’

Two of Pakistan’s biggest television stars, Feroze Khan and Ayeza Khan, are all set to light up the screen in their upcoming drama serial Humraaz.

With a teaser now officially released, fans are already buzzing with excitement over the intense visuals and emotionally charged storyline. Directed by the acclaimed Farooq Rind-known for his work on Ishq Murshid-and penned by Misbah Nosheen, Humraaz brings back the dynamic pairing of Feroze and Ayeza after their previous collaboration in Bikhra Mera Naseeb. The teaser showcases Feroze Khan in a dark, obsessive role, reminiscent of his iconic performance in Khaani, while Ayeza Khan appears in a vulnerable and emotionally complex role. The story hints at themes of love, obsession and moral dilemmas, setting the stage for high drama and powerful performances. The teaser also features Zahid Ahmed, who plays a significant role, along with a strong supporting cast including Annie Zaidi, Hira Soomro, and Noor-ul-Hassan.

Fans have flooded social media with praise following the teaser’s release.

“Finally, the wait is over! Ayeza and Feroze-this is going to be fire,” one user posted.

Another said, “The teaser is intense-can’t wait for the full drama!” A fan noted, “Zahid Ahmed is such an underrated gem. Hope he gets the spotlight he deserves.”

However, some viewers also pointed out the drama’s familiar themes. “Looks like another typical Geo storyline with a possessive man and a helpless woman,” one user commented.

“Copy-paste of Mere Paas Tum Ho and Khaani, but let’s see how it unfolds,” added another.

Whether it breaks new ground or not, Humraaz has already captured the attention of drama lovers across Pakistan and beyond, promising to be one of the season’s biggest hits.