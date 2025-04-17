All Blacks star Ioane to join Leinster from Blues

New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane will join United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup frontrunners Leinster for the 2025-26 season.

Ioane is contracted to the Blues in New Zealand until 2027 but will take a “sabbatical” to join the Irish province on a seven-month contract after the November internationals.

The 28-year-old, who can also play on the wing, made his New Zealand debut in 2016 and has scored 37 tries in 81 caps for the All Blacks.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play in Ireland for an iconic team, grow my game and experience something with my family,” Ioane posted on his Instagram.

“Will be back refreshed and ready to rock in the second half of 2026.”

Ioane is the latest All Black to make the move to Leinster after Jordie Barrett joined the Dublin-based side for the current season. Barrett has made a big impact at Leinster and was named player of the match as Leinster hammered Glasgow Warriors last weekend to reach the Champions Cup semi-finals.

“Rieko is a world-class, 81-cap All Black who has been operating at the very top level of the international game and Super Rugby for many seasons,” said head coach Leo Cullen.

“He is an exciting, versatile outside back who will bring pace, rugby skills and experience to Leinster.

“That experience will add massive value to the group here and our younger players especially will learn so much from seeing how Rieko prepares, trains and plays.”

The Blues confirmed the deal just one day after the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced the four Irish provinces will have to contribute 40% to Ireland’s national player contracts from August 2026 – as opposed to 30%.

Leinster have by far the biggest number of nationally contracted players and will be the most financially affected by the decision.

Ioane has been an unpopular figure in Irish rugby after a high-profile spat with Leinster and Ireland legend Johnny Sexton.

In his autobiography, Sexton alleged that Ioane ignited a row between the pair by making comments after the final whistle of Ireland’s 2023 World Cup exit to the All Blacks, which was the last game of Sexton’s career.

When New Zealand beat Ireland in November, Ioane posted ‘Put that in the book’ on Instagram in reference to Sexton’s comments.