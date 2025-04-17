Canadian election debate moved to avoid NHL clash

An election debate in Canada has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with a Montreal Canadiens hockey game.

The Canadiens take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 19:00 ET (23:00 BST) on 17 April, and could clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup play-offs with victory.

The French-language leaders’ debate had been scheduled to start at 20:00 ET – at the midway point of the National Hockey League fixture.

But the Leaders’ Debates Commission say the debate will now start two hours earlier at 18:00 ET to “recognise Canadians’ passion for hockey”.

“Citizens will be able to catch this crucial moment in the election campaign while also following the decisive periods of the hockey game that could put the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs,” a statement read.

Canadians go to the polls for a national election on 28 April.

Five party leaders will debate one another twice this week – once in English and once in French.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of England, is up against Conservatives leader Pierre Poilievre in the election, the first in 10 years without former Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

The Montreal Canadiens can qualify for the play-offs by beating the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The Canadiens have won the Stanley Cup a record 24 times, most recently in 1993.