CTD arrests suspected SRA terrorist in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Sachal area of Karachi, arresting a suspected terrorist associated with the banned separatist group Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out near the Memon Graveyard in Police Housing Society Scheme 33 within the jurisdiction of Sachal Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Sajjad Shar alias Babloo, son of Ghulam Abbas, was apprehended and illegal firearms were recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sajjad Shar was a close aide of SRA commanders Asghar Ali Shah and Noor Ahmed Chandio.

He was previously arrested in cases related to murder, attempted murder, and possession of explosive materials.

Authorities said he acted as a liaison, passing instructions from SRA leadership to operatives including Ghulam Shabbir Mallah and Bashir Shar.

The CTD stated that the suspect was involved in recruiting young individuals for SRA activities and encouraging them to participate in separatist meetings.

He is also accused of conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Karachi and interior Sindh, sharing the information with his network.

Officials said that the suspect was planning an IED attack near a railway track in Bohar, Hyderabad District, under orders from SRA commanders.

He was reportedly awaiting the delivery of the explosive device at the time of his arrest.

The CTD has registered a case against the accused and launched a comprehensive investigation to gather information on other SRA-linked operatives.

Further arrests are expected based on intelligence extracted from the suspect.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the CTD’s ongoing efforts to dismantle networks of banned separatist outfits operating within the province.