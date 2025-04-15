Punjab’s commitment to boost tourism, says chief minister Maryam Nawaz

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced Punjab’s strong commitment to develop tourism as an industry. During a meeting with a delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), she emphasized the province’s readiness to welcome tourists. The delegation included representatives from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan, led by ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan.

Maryam stated that the Punjab government is upgrading tourist destinations throughout the province, not just in Lahore. She highlighted the need to provide excellent facilities for both local and international visitors. Her appreciation for the city of Lahore shone through as she described it as a “living museum of history.”

She also mentioned that her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been overseeing the restoration of Lahore’s cultural heritage. “The gardens of Lahore, the Royal Fort, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites showcase the city’s grandeur,” she remarked. This dedication aims to enhance tourism and showcase Lahore’s rich history and culture.

In return, ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed praised the efforts of Maryam Nawaz and her team. He acknowledged the ongoing improvements in Lahore’s beauty and cultural revival. Members of the delegation presented the Chief Minister with calligraphy and other souvenirs, highlighting their appreciation for Punjab’s tourism initiatives.