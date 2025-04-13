NADRA adds biometric login to Pak ID app for overseas Pakistanis

NADRA has introduced biometric verification to its Pak ID mobile app to improve digital security for overseas Pakistanis. This feature mainly benefits those living in the United Arab Emirates.

Now, users must complete biometric verification when logging in from a new device. This step aims to stop identity theft and block unauthorized access.

The Pak ID app helps users apply for identity documents like the Smart National ID Card. It also allows them to renew documents without visiting NADRA offices.

With this update, NADRA hopes to protect personal data more effectively. The new feature ensures safer and more secure access to digital ID services.